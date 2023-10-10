Germany Refuses To Suspend Humanitarian Aid To Palestinians

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Oct. 10 (Petra) -- Germany on Tuesday disregarded the possibility of suspending humanitarian aid to the Palestinian people, who depend on this aid to meet their vital needs.According to Agence France-Presse, before the start of an emergency meeting of European Union foreign ministers, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said in a statement: "It would be completely wrong to suspend humanitarian assistance to the civilian population, especially since millions of people, including many children, in the Palestinian territories depend on us for their supplies of food, water and medicine."