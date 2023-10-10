China's BYD Seeks To Expand Its Presence In Jordan-Official

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Beijing, Oct. 10 (Petra) -Director of Government Affairs at Chinese BYD Auto Co., Ltd., Yan Chiubong , said the company seeks to strengthen and expand its presence in Jordan.Receiving a Jordanian press delegation visiting China at the invitation of the Chinese government, the official noted Jordan is a gateway to the region, adding that the company also seeks to increase its cooperation in the Middle East region's countries.The official also presented the company's development has witnessed in the automotive, battery and technology industry since the 1990s, including the electric car industry.