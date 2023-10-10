(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) Mohammed Bin Rashid Library Showcases Key Services and Technologies at ICA Congress Abu Dhabi







Dubai, UAE, 10 October 2023:

With the participation of global leaders and experts in the field of archives, information technologies, and artificial intelligence, the Mohammed Bin Rashid Library (MBRL) participated in the ICA Congress Abu Dhabi 2023, organised by the National Library and Archives, under the slogan 'Enriching Knowledge Societies'. Through its participation, MBRL aimed to introduce its initiatives, activities, and latest technologies, and enhance its position in promoting culture and knowledge.



Dr. Mohammed Salem Obaid AlMazrooei, Board Member of the Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Library, said:“Participating in local and international conferences and events is not just an opportunity to present ideas, but rather a platform for exchanging experiences and gaining new visions. These events offer a unique opportunity to learn about the latest developments and pioneering practices among public libraries, in addition to building strategic, professional relationships with global experts, which contributes to developing our capabilities to meet future challenges.”



AlMazrooei added:“Our participation emphasizes the role of the Mohammed Bin Rashid Library in promoting culture, peace, and tolerance through our rare collectibles which focus on religious tolerance, in addition to introducing our latest services and technologies.”



AlMazrooei highlighted the role of the Mohammed Bin Rashid Library in preserving cultural heritage. The Mohammed Bin Rashid Library embraces the history of nations and the past of global cultures, presenting it to its audience from all over the world through the Treasures of the Library.

The Mohammed Bin Rashid Library's stand showcased some of the library's treasures, including The Old Man and the Sea by Ernest Hemingway, and The Southern Gates of Arabia by Freya Stark. It also showcased the play Bygmester Solness by the Norwegian playwright Henrik Ibsen, and Le Deuxime Sexe by the French philosopher Simone de Beauvoir.



MBRL highlighted the importance of culture, education, peace, and tolerance in society by showcasing its knowledge treasures which focus on tolerance and coexistence, to emphasize the role of public libraries in promoting this culture and their role in enriching societies.

MBRL also showcased its latest services, technologies, and facilities, through a series of videos on its main screens at the exhibition. These videos introduced its AutoStore, robots, mobile application, the Treasures of the Library exhibition, the Periodicals Library, the Integrated Library System, and the Digitisation Lab which scans and digitises written works to make them more readily accessible in digital formats, for visitors from all over the world.



Through its participation, MBRL aims to highlight the importance of sustainable knowledge by displaying a series of videos that introduces its year-long free activities, in addition to its key initiatives in the Year of Sustainability and the UAE's preparations to host COP28.



MBRL's participation reflects its firm commitment to promoting knowledge among community members through its initiatives, to support its ambitious vision and pioneering role in consolidating the values of culture, learning, and tolerance locally and internationally. This contributes to making MBRL a source of inspiration and a hub for knowledge exchange between intellectuals and researchers at all levels.



