Lorris Press Unveils New Puzzle Book In Time For The Festive Season

"Large Print Christmas Word Search: The Ultimate Stocking Stuffer with 1500 Captivating Words for Adults"

ROSEVILLE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, October 10, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Lorris Press, a dedicated publisher known for its commitment to quality and community, is proud to announce the release of its latest puzzle book, "Christmas Word Search Large Print: Stocking Stuffers: Christmas Gifts for Adults." This engaging puzzle book, featuring 1500 words, promises to be a delightful holiday treat for adults looking for both challenge and relaxation.Printed on premium-quality pages, the book is a testament to American craftsmanship, having been both created and printed within the USA. As the holiday season approaches, this book is poised to be a sought-after gift, perfect for stockings or under the tree.Victor, the General Manager at Lorris Press, shared, "Our latest puzzle book is not just a testament to our commitment to quality but also our dedication to the community. A portion of the revenue from this book will be directed towards supporting our veterans, a cause close to our hearts.""Christmas Word Search Large Print: Stocking Stuffers: Christmas Gifts for Adults" is now available for purchase on Amazon at .About Lorris PressLorris Press is more than just a publisher; it's a brand with a heart. A significant part of its revenue is channeled towards supporting veterans, showcasing the company's commitment to giving back to the community and honoring those who have served.

