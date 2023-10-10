Alterola Biotech Inc. Announces Changes To Its Board Of Directors As It Builds Towards An Uplift To NASDAQ

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Alterola Biotech Inc. announces changes to its' Board of Directors

Alterola Biotech Inc. (OTCMKTS:ABTI)

NEVADA, USA, October 10, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Alterola Biotech, Inc. (“Alterola”, a Nevada corporation) announces changes to its Board of Directors, as it builds towards an uplift to NASDAQ.The company has appointed Nathan Thompson as Chief Financial Officer (CFO), which strengthens the Executive management team. Nathan is an experienced CFO with over 22 years of experience. He has a BSc in Accounting and earned his Certified Public Accounting (CPA) certificate in 2001. Nathan has spent his career in corporate finance at several companies including a New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) publicly listed energy company, a very successful private consumer product company, and an entrepreneurial start-up which experienced rapid revenue growth during his time at the company.The arrival of Nathan coincides with the departure of Non-Executive director, Mr. Terry Rafih, who leaves the Board to focus on his other extensive business interests.Timothy Rogers, Executive Chairman of Alterola, commented,“We are delighted at the appointment of Nathan as we build the company towards an uplift to NASDAQ and we thank Terry for his contribution and guidance during the preceding 12 months.”

