Powerdmarc Signs Mobilline LLC As A Partner In Uzbekistan

CEO of PowerDMARC Maitham Al Lawati signs partnership agreement with CEO of Mobilline Bobir Mamatov

PowerDMARC enters into a strategic partnership with Mobilline LLC to enhance email authentication and DMARC adoption in Uzbekistan.

TASHKENT, UZBEKISTAN, October 10, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- PowerDMARC, a recognized global leader in email authentication and DMARC, is proud to announce a partnership agreement with Mobilline LLC , at Cyber Security Summit 2023 in Uzbekistan. This partnership intends to promote the use of advanced email authentication solutions and strengthen cybersecurity measures throughout Uzbekistan.The partnership was officially unveiled during the Cyber Security Summit 2023 event that brought together leading experts and innovators in the field of cybersecurity. This partnership alliance between the two organizations is projected to make a significant contribution to securing the email communication landscape of Uzbekistan.Key objectives of the partnership include:- Email Authentication Advocacy: PowerDMARC and Mobilline LLC will jointly advocate for email authentication protocols such as DMARC, SPF, DKIM, MTA-STS, TLS-RPT, and BIMI.- Enhanced Email Security: Mobilline LLC will integrate PowerDMARC's advanced email security solutions into its cybersecurity portfolio, providing Uzbekistani organizations with state-of-the-art protection against email threats.- Continuous Monitoring: The partnership will focus on the continuous monitoring of email authentication implementations, helping organizations maintain and optimize their email security posture.The objective to increase cybersecurity and email authentication use in Uzbekistan is poised to advance significantly as a result of this relationship. Together, PowerDMARC and Mobilline LLC are committed to building a more secure and robust digital ecosystem for the country.About Mobilline LLCMobilline LLC provides a full range of solutions for the use of digital signature certificates in the field of data exchange security and public key infrastructure (PKI), ensuring the authenticity of identification data and the security of the Internet of Things in Central Asia and Uzbekistan. Our solutions provide effective encryption, reliable identification, and protection of vulnerable information, assets, and digital interactions.Uzbekistan, Tashkent, Musakhanova 45Hotel "Uzbekistan", 333+998(90) ​188-50-50About PowerDMARCPowerDMARC is an email authentication SaaS platform that helps organizations protect their domain name, brand, and emails against spoofing, impersonation, ransomware, and other forms of unauthorized use. PowerDMARC provides a complete suite of hosted email security protocols including DMARC analyzer , SPF, DKIM, BIMI, MTA-STS, and TLS-RPT, along with simplified reports and advanced monitoring features to help organizations gain visibility on their email channels and combat cyber attacks. Catering to more than 1000 customers spread across 55+ countries, PowerDMARC is backed by the support of 500+ global MSP Partners.PowerDMARC platform is DMARC MSP / MSSP ready, fully multi-tenant along with White Label support, and is GDPR ready, SOC2 Type 2, and ISO27001 certified.

