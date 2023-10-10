ISI® Elite Training Executives Launch Innovative Portfolio Platform: Relentless Brands®

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Adam and Amanda - Relentless

CHARLOTTE, NC, USA, October 10, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- The executive leadership team at ISI® Elite Training is thrilled to announce the launch of their portfolio company, Relentless Brands. Co-founded by Amanda Hall, the accomplished COO of ISI® Elite Training and Adam Rice, the Founder & CEO of ISI® Elite Training, Relentless Brands is set to redefine the landscape of service-based and experience-led franchises. With an investment of over $1,000,000, Relentless Brands is poised to provide an unparalleled level of support and service to its franchise partners, spanning everything from marketing and operations to project management and digital advertising.Relentless Brands' mission is to propel highly synergistic franchise brands to new heights. This strategic endeavor, backed by substantial resources, will elevate the franchise experience for all involved, from franchisees to the communities they serve. The Relentless Brands portfolio will launch with two distinctive service-based franchise models: the rapidly expanding ISI® Elite Training and the groundbreaking Plunge House. The Plunge House is a revolutionary franchised concept specializing in high-end contrast hydrotherapy in a group setting. The first Plunge House location is set to open in March 2024, with the opportunity to franchise in March. This innovative concept features luxurious locker rooms with saunas, and a fitness-forward aesthetic with 28 state-of-the-art plunge pools consisting of 50% cold plunge and 50% hot plunge. In addition to ISI® Elite Training and the Plunge House, Relentless Brands will feature three other companies that will support the service-based franchise models : Relentless Project Management, Relentless Marketing, and Human Nutrition.The $1,000,000 investment is strategically allocated to bring onboard additional seasoned franchise professionals who will provide invaluable support for the launch and ongoing success of the brands and companies within the portfolio. This expansion has ushered in a wave of new positions, each filled with individuals boasting extensive experience in franchising, leadership, and business development.Notable hires include a VP of Operations for ISI® Elite Training, Head of Fitness Product for ISI® Elite Training, Sr. Director of Marketing for Relentless Brands, Graphic Designer for Relentless Brands, Brand Launch Manager for Relentless Brands, VP of Operations for Relentless Brands, Social Media Specialist for Relentless Brands, Project Manager for Relentless Project Management, and a Digital Marketing Specialist for Relentless Brands. Together, these recent additions bring over a century of combined experience in franchising and support of well over 1,000 franchised locations.Adam Rice, Co-Founder of Relentless Brands, expressed, "We couldn't be more excited about launching the Relentless Brands platform for our current and future owners. This opportunity will provide resources that far exceed the typical infrastructure of any emerging brand. Additionally, it was really important for us to provide our Franchise Partners the opportunity to be multi-brand, multi-unit owners and have the opportunity to build a high level of wealth and financial freedom by owning synergistic brands that leverage one another and continue to provide high-value services to the communities they serve."Amanda Hall, Co-Founder of Relentless Brands, added, "As someone who has spent the last 7 years building franchise brands, this is a dream come true to lead the charge of a platform that is going to provide the level of resources and opportunity for our current and future Franchise Partners. Our main objective every day is to provide the resources, tools, and opportunities for our Franchise Partners to build the life they desire through business ownership, and the launch of the Relentless Brands platform does exactly that."Brett Marhenke, the VP of Operations for Relentless Brands, noted, "As someone who led the operations of a 300+ location brand, I couldn't be more excited about what we are building with Relentless Brands. Adam and Amanda's leadership, vision, ability to solve problems, and willingness to continue to invest in the infrastructure to provide opportunities to their owners made it a no-brainer for me to move my family to Charlotte to be a part of Relentless Brands."Adam Rice emphasized, "Launching a portfolio company to support multiple brands is not a new concept. There have been some incredible leaders that have paved the path such as Empower Brands, Horsepower Brands, Neighborly Brands, and many more. Creating a platform with more resources and more opportunity for our owners just makes sense. I have always believed in investing in infrastructure early, and that is what Amanda and I are committed to doing as Co-Founders of Relentless Brands.""At the end of the day, we are only successful if our Franchise Partners are successful," Amanda Hall concluded.About Adam Rice: Adam Rice is the Founder & CEO of ISI® Elite Training. He founded ISI® Elite Training in 2013, initiated franchising in 2019, and ISI® Elite Training was recently recognized in the top 10% of the fastest-growing privately held companies in America on the Inc. 5000 list by Inc. Magazine. ISI® Elite Training currently operates 39 open locations and has awarded over 100 territories. By the end of 2024, the projection stands at 100 open locations.About Amanda Hall: Amanda Hall spent 17 years in the telecommunications industry with Verizon Wireless before venturing into the franchising industry. She worked alongside the founders of Burn Boot Camp as the Sr. VP of Operations, overseeing growth from 17 locations to 270 open locations with over 400 territories awarded. Amanda then served as the Chief Operating Officer at Clean Juice in the QSR industry, overseeing 100+ locations. She joined Adam Rice on the Executive Team at ISI® Elite Training in April of 2021 as COO.

Matt Coffey

Relentless Brands

