UAE: Movie Screening With Live Music Talks About Clash Between Urbanisation And Nature

Published: Tue 10 Oct 2023, 2:53 PM

In a unique blend of cinema and musical innovation, the screening of "Koyaanisqatsi" accompanied by the live performance of Philip Glass's score took the audience on a transformative journey at a recent event held in the New York University Abu Dhabi.

Directed by Godfrey Reggio and accompanied by Philip Glass's mesmerising music, "Koyaanisqatsi" or Life out of Balance is a renowned documentary that goes beyond traditional storytelling, using the synergy of film and music to deliver a compelling message. The film offers a fresh perspective of the clash between urbanisation and nature, prompting viewers to reflect on the consequences of unchecked industralisation.

Philip Glass Ensemble's live music added a special touch to the film. No actors were featured, letting viewers craft their own story and interpretation.

Throughout the screening, the film conveyed a compelling message of sustainability and balance. It presented a visual narrative that depicted the fragile equilibrium between humanity and the environment. Many scenes from the film served as visual metaphors, urging the audience to reflect on the interconnectedness of our planet and the environmental challenges we face.

The screening held particular significance in the run up to the COP28, and the Year of Sustainability. It underscored the UAE's commitment towards addressing climate change and promoting sustainable living.

As a featured event in the university's sustainability series leading up to COP28, the Koyaanisqatsi screening had a notable impact on discussions, workshops, public gatherings, and youth engagements organized by the Universities Climate Network. It effectively underscored the influential role of art and culture in sparking dialogue and driving action on pressing environmental matters.

