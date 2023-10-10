Dubai: Over 100 Job Vacancies Offered To Graduates At Exhibition Today

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Published: Tue 10 Oct 2023, 3:43 PM

Last updated: Tue 10 Oct 2023, 3:45 PM

The 'Health Talents' exhibition, organised by the Dubai Health Authority, concluded today at the Dubai World Trade Center. It received a positive response, with 24 leading healthcare institutions offering more than 100 job vacancies in various health and administrative specialties to local talents.

The exhibition is an exceptional and innovative initiative by the authority to promote and expedite localisation in the healthcare sector. It aims to provide the sector with local competencies and experiences. It provides opportunities for graduates, especially from the Medicine and Health Sciences programme, supported and implemented by the DHA, to get job opportunities in this vital sector.

Since its launch in 2016, the programme has enrolled 415 students, with 162 specialised in health sciences. The exhibition stood out with its unique agenda and activities, going beyond the usual format of job fairs. It witnessed the signing of several employment contracts with local doctors and celebrated a group of graduates from the Medicine and Health Sciences programme.

The exhibition also featured specialised workshops and open dialogues between healthcare institutions and local talents regarding diverse employment opportunities.

During his visit to the exhibition and direct meetings with Emiratis and healthcare institutions, Awadh Saghayer Al Ketbi, the Director General of the Dubai Health Authority, emphasised the authority's keen interest in developing local competencies, and promoting Emiratis specialised in health sciences and specific medical specialties. He explained that the authority spares no effort in opening work and employment opportunities for citizens, especially considering their proven capabilities, efficiency, and high potential in the healthcare sector, whether in medical or administrative fields.

Al Ketbi added that the authority is committed to expanding its strategic partnerships with various healthcare institutions and medical facilities, aiming to provide the healthcare sector with local talents. This allows Emiratis to fully showcase their experiences and contribute to enhancing the quality and integration of the healthcare system and services. It also contributes to ongoing development and rapid transformations in Dubai's healthcare sector.

He also praised the response of healthcare institutions in Dubai and their interaction with the 'Health Talents' initiative. He emphasised that the large participation of these institutions in the exhibition and the employment opportunities they offer clearly demonstrate the sector's sense of responsibility and commitment to benefiting from local experiences and competencies in all specialties.

