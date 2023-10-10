Munro, Rutherford, Uthappa Add More Firepower To Abu Dhabi T10

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Published: Tue 10 Oct 2023, 9:24 PM

The 2023 edition of Abu Dhabi T10, cricket's shortest and fastest format, promises high-scoring thrillers at the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium.

Shaji Ul Mulk, chairman of T10 Global, noted that the stellar selection of international players will ensure an action-packed, high-quality edition of the T10 League.

The seventh edition of T10 will be held from November 28 to December 9.

“The teams have selected some of the best players in the world. The skill sets, which come in from these international players will improve the quality of cricket,” he told Khaleej Times after the players' draft held in Abu Dhabi.

Northern Warriors set the ball rolling with the first draft pick of the day. They snared Kiwi batting-all-rounder Colin Munro and later added Indian talents Ankur Sangwan and Abhimanyu Mithun.

Team Abu Dhabi got a South African pair of Dwaine Pretorius and Colin Ingram, and Guyanese star Keemo Paul. Deccan Gladiators, the defending champions, picked West Indies' Sherfane Rutherford and Fabian Allen, and South African-born Namibian David Wiese.

Meanwhile, the Bangla Tigers signed former Sri Lanka captain Kusal Mendis, and Indian heavy hitter Robin Uthappa and bolstered their pace attack with English left-arm seamer Reece Topley.

Haq and rising Sri Lankan youngster Dunith Wellalage. Morrisville Samp Army brought on young England all-rounder George Garton, Netherlands fast bowler Bas de Leede, Indian-American Monank Patel, and South African pacer Obus Pienaar. New York Strikers picked Afghan star player Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Jamaican bowler Odean Smith along with Lankan youngster Lasith Croospulle "The quality of players selected brings whole new excitement to this season. I am sure it will be yet another fantastic season," Mulk said. Rajeev Khanna, CEO of Abu Dhabi T10, pointed out that there will be greater focus on entertainment and the upcoming edition will take fan engagement to a new level. "Every year we try to do innovations in our format. We have some great international stars who are part of the T10 now. Also, we are planning to do a lot in terms of spectators' experience. We will have some big names and major stars performing. We have a lot of plans in our mind," he added.

The Chennai Braves went for veteran spinner Imran Tahir. Delhi Bulls picked fast bowler Naveen