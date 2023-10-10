Spain Expecting Another Poor Olive Oil Season, Prices To Remain High

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Bloomberg
Spain's Agriculture Ministry anticipates another poor year for olive oil, with production estimated at 765,362 tons for the season that began Oct.1.
That's 15% higher than last year, when output halved, but still a third lower than the four-year average, according to the government data. Climate change-induced drought is the main cause for dwindling supplies - continued periods of high temperatures have led trees to drop their fruit or for olives to be smaller than usual.
"We are heading toward a second consecutive bad harvest, with tremendous social and economical consequences in many towns of Andalusia,” Cristobal Cano, a spokesperson for the farmers' group UPA, told reporters after the region's data was unveiled last week.
On Monday, the European Commission also forecast a lower crop, saying that soaring olive oil prices are expected for another year, forcing consumer cutbacks of the beloved staple.
