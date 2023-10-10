Egypt's Trade Deficit Drops By 23.2% In July

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt)
Egypt's trade deficit reached $2 in July 2023, a decrease of 23.2% compared to $3 in the same month of the previous year.
Exports value decreased by 10.9% to $3 in July 2023, from $3 in July 2022, due to a lower value of some commodities such as fertilisers (37.0%), petroleum products (70.7%), natural and liquefied gas (94.8%), and furniture (46.7%).
On the other hand, the export value of some commodities increased in July 2023, compared to July 2022, such as crude oil (6.1%), ready-made clothes (4.8%), plastics in their primary forms (4.8%), and miscellaneous edible preparations (36.4%).
Imports value decreased by 17.3% to $6 in July 2023, from $7 in July 2022, due to a lower value of some commodities such as petroleum products (16.0%), raw materials of iron or steel (13.5%), plastics in their primary forms (44.6%), and chemicals, organic and nonorganic (29.0%).
However, imports of some commodities increased in July 2023, compared to July 2022, such as medicaments and pharmaceutical goods (22.1%), wheat (154.2%), motor vehicles (137.2%), and natural gas (52.6%).
