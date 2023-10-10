Bridging Generations: Cheryl Van Cleave's Heartfelt Guide To Connecting Across Distances

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Cheryl Van Cleave's Heartwarming Guide to Connecting with Grandchildren in Trying Times

UNITED STATES, October 10, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Author Cheryl Van Cleave is delighted to announce the release of her heartwarming book, "How To Connect With Your Grandchildren During A Pandemic. " With the world facing unprecedented challenges due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Cheryl's book offers a ray of hope and practical guidance for grandparents seeking to maintain strong bonds with their grandchildren, even when faced with physical separation.In her touching book, she shares her personal journey as a grandmother who found herself unable to see her beloved grandchildren during the pandemic. As the world retreated into their homes, children were homeschooled, and traditional family visits became increasingly difficult, she embarked on a mission to bridge the gap.Drawing from her extensive experience as an educator, including her work with children in elementary, middle, high school, behavioral school, and even inmates in prison, Cheryl understood the importance of maintaining connections with loved ones, especially during trying times. Her background in education and her dedication to various volunteer activities, from softball management to genealogy research, equipped her with the skills and determination needed to find creative ways to stay connected.Through the pages of her book, she offers invaluable insights and practical tips on maintaining strong family bonds despite physical distance. She shares her experiences using technology like phones, Facetime, Zoom, and even safely attending outdoor events with masks to be close to her grandchildren. Her relatable approach shows that even those who may not consider themselves tech-savvy can still find meaningful ways to connect with loved ones."I primarily wrote the book for my grandchildren," Cheryl explains. "I finally decided that I would publish the book so that it would look more polished than my typewritten pages. Next, I was contacted by Atticus Publishing Company, who decided that I could showcase my book during an interview."Cheryl's primary message to readers is clear: "Parents and grandparents who do not get to see their families, whether it is because of a pandemic, sickness, distance, or weather conditions, there are many ways to communicate if you are not able to visit. If I could do it, then I think that other people will also see that they could also compile something for their families who are not close by."Cheryl Van Cleave's book is not only a testament to the power of love and connection but also a practical guide for families facing similar challenges. "How To Connect With Your Grandchildren During A Pandemic" is available now, offering a heartwarming and insightful read for readers of all ages.About Cheryl Van CleaveCheryl Van Cleave holds a Master's Degree in Special Education and an Administrative Degree. She has a rich background in education, having taught children in various settings, including elementary, middle, and high schools, as well as in a behavioral school. Cheryl has also taught inmates in prison and served as a Vice Principal. Her extensive volunteer work includes roles as a softball manager, umpire, cub scout leader, PTA member, Welcome Wagon participant, and Meals on Wheels volunteer. In her free time, Cheryl has enjoyed researching and compiling her family's genealogy as a hobby.

Atticus Publishing LLC

Atticus Publishing LLC

+1 (888) 800-1803

email us here

Cheryl Van Cleave on The Spotlight Network TV with Logan Crawford