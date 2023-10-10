James Foley Foundation To Create Journalist Safety Task Force

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Diane Foley, NYT, and VOA experts to speak on reporter safety and press freedom at National Press Club, Oct. 16 at 11 a.m. as war rages in Middle East

- Diane Foley, founder and presidentWASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, October 10, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- The James W. Foley Legacy Foundation will announce its new Journalist Safety Curriculum Task Force to advise the foundation in support of its journalist safety education curriculum for college and university journalism schools, at a National Press Club Newsmaker on Oct. 16 at 11 a.m.Diane Foley, founder, and the mother of James Foley who was killed by ISIS following a lengthy captivity, also will provide updates on the foundation's most recent safety initiatives.Speaking at the National Press Club Newsmaker are:Diane Foley, Founder & President, Foley FoundationEric Phillips, Program Manager, Office of Language Programming at Voice of AmericaJason Reich, Vice President of Safety and Security at The New York TimesTom Durkin, Director of Journalist Education and Safety Training, Foley FoundationEllen Shearer, Board Chair of the Foley Foundation and Emerita Professor, Medill School of Journalism“The goal of our new task force is to ensure that the Foley Foundation's journalist safety curriculum for undergraduate and graduate journalism courses keeps pace with the changing risks and challenges facing journalists,” said Diane Foley,“both internationally, and within the United States. The expertise represented by the members of the task force will ensure its practicality."“We want to better prepare both aspiring journalists and new journalists to report on stories while understanding potential safety issues so they can minimize the risks they face,” Foley said.James Foley was brutally murdered by ISIS on August 19, 2014, after 21 months in captivity. He had been covering the Syrian civil war for Global Post and Agence France Presse at the time of his capture. The Foley Foundation advocates for the safe return of all Americans held hostage and provides journalist safety education. This newsmaker event is open to credentialed media and National Press Club members only.

