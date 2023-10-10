Gaddy, Smith Promoted To Senior Positions In Greenville, S.C. Economic Development Organization

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Tavia Gaddy has been promoted at GADC

Tony Smith has been promoted at GADC

GADC leads economic development for Greenville County, SC

- Kevin Landmesser, Interim CEO, GADCGREENVILLE, SC, USA, October 10, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- The Greenville Area Development Corporation (GADC ) has announced the promotion of two key members of Greenville County's nationally recognized economic development organization effective October 9, 2023. Tavia CM Gaddy and Tony Smith , each a project manager with the organization, have both been promoted to Senior Project Manager.“Thanks to Tavia's and Tony's outstanding efforts and contributions, tens of thousands of jobs have been created and billions of dollars invested here in Greenville County,” said Kevin Landmesser, GADC Interim President and CEO.“Tavia and Tony have each done an exceptional job of building relationships with business and industry colleagues that have translated into positive growth for our community. Together, they exemplify the ability and professionalism that makes GADC one of the most respected economic development organizations in America. We are truly fortunate to have them on our team.”Ms. Gaddy, a GADC project manager since 2005 when she was recruited from the South Carolina Department of Commerce, has been involved in creating in excess of 12,800 new jobs and more than $1.5 billion in new capital investment in Greenville County during her tenure, including such notable announcements as Bausch & Lomb, Kyocera-AVX, Lima One Capital, T&S Brass and Esurance.She received a B.A. in Mass Communications from Grambling State University and a master's in mass communications from the University of South Carolina. She is a board member of the S.C. Economic Developers Association and holds her South Carolina Certified Economic Developer (SCCED) accreditation.Among Ms. Gaddy's civic contributions are service on the Board of Directors for the Greenville Technical College Foundation and Neighborhood Cancer Connection, along with volunteering with United Way of Greenville and active membership in Junior League of Greenville and Delta Sigma Theta Sorority.Mr. Smith joined the GADC team as project manager in 2008 from the South Carolina Department of Commerce, where he served as Senior Manager of private finance and equity, and Director of Private Sector Finance. Prior to SC Commerce, he held various roles with the Virginia Economic Development Partnership.At GADC, Mr. Smith's work has resulted in announcements totaling over $1.5 billion in capital investment and more than 10,000 jobs, including recent announcements for Thermo King, Marleylilly, GE Appliances, Honeywell, and DC Blox.He serves as GADC's lead recruiter for Life Sciences industry organizations, and serves as GADC project finance officer, advising staff on methods of financing for capital-seeking clients, maintaining knowledge of financing resources, and fostering industry relationships to support high-growth companies with capital needs.A published author, Mr. Smith is a board member of Provident Business Financial Service, a South Carolina Certified Economic Developer, and an active member of the SC Economic Developers Association. He holds bachelor's and master's degrees from Virginia Commonwealth University.As Senior Project Managers, both Ms. Gaddy and Mr. Smith will work with existing and prospective new businesses in Greenville County, helping in the development of economic development plans and strategies. They will also gather, interpret, and prepare data for studies and reports, while collaborating with other economic development agencies.An economic impact study conducted in 2022 by USC's Moore School of Business showed that GADC's economic impact on Greenville County now exceeds $6 billion annually, with a cumulative impact since 2001 of over $55 billion. GADC has also announced in excess of 35,000 jobs and $6.7 billion in new capital investment, benefiting the community's tax base.The Greenville Area Development Corporation was created by County Council in 2001 and tasked with promoting and enhancing quality of life in Greenville County by facilitating job growth and investment for the benefit of Greenville County and its citizens. The GADC recently adopted its first-ever Economic Development Strategic Plan in 2022, establishing clear and measurable metrics in the arenas of Business Attraction & Retention, Expansion of Tools & Sites for development, and Organizational Outreach & Capacity.Since its founding in mid-2001, the GADC team's efforts have resulted in the announcement of more than 35,000 new jobs and more than $6.7 billion in capital investment in Greenville County. To learn more, visit or call (864) 235-2008. To learn more about workforce opportunities, visit .

