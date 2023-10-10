New Study Reveals The States Most Interested In Using CBD As Searches For 'CBD' Rise 197% In The Past Decade

(MENAFN- Investor Ideas) A new study reveals that Alabama is the state most interested in using CBD in America.

The research, carried out by CBD and Hemp resource Nature and Bloom , examined Google Trends data over the past 12 months of search terms frequently used in relation to CBD. These terms were then combined to give each state a 'total search score', the lower the score the higher the state ranks, revealing which states are the most interested in using CBD.

The study revealed that Alabama ranks highest as the state most interested in using CBD. With the highest total search score of 62, Alabama topped the list for its combined search score. Additionally, the population of Alabama searches for "CBD shop near me' and 'CBD' the second most in America.

The second state most interested in using CBD is Mississippi, which had a search score of 69, the second-highest combined score for CBD-related searches. The state is searching for 'What is CBD' more than any other state in the US and fifth most for 'Buy CBD' in the country.

West Virginia is the third state in America most interested in using CBD; the state is searching the third most for 'CBD Oil' and 'What is CBD' in the country. It is also searching for 'Medical marijuana', the fourth most in the US, despite not searching for 'CBD shop near me'. The total search score in West Virginia is 70.

South Carolina and Vermont share fourth place with both states, totalling the same combined search score for CBD-related terms of 71. South Carolina is searching the most for 'CBD Shop near me', 'CBD' and 'What is CBD' in within its state. On the other hand, Vermont has the highest number of searches for 'Buy CBD' in America and the second highest number of searches for 'Cannabidiol' and 'CBD' in the country.

In fifth place are the states of Kentucky and Tennessee, both sharing a combined search score of 74. Kentucky has the highest number of searches for 'CBD Oil' in America, Tennessee has the highest number of searches for 'CBD Shop near me' and the fourth most searches for 'CBD' in the US, proving that both states share a significant interest in using CBD.

The state ranking sixth is Minnesota, with a total search score of 75. The state is searching the third most for 'Buy CBD' in the US and fourth most for 'CBD' just ahead of Louisiana state with a total search score of 78, searching the third most for 'CBD' in America, placing it in seventh position.

In eighth place is New Mexico, with a total search score of 80, with the state searching fourth most for 'Cannabidiol' in the US. The state is also searching for 'CBD' and 'Buy CBD', the sixth most in the country.

Montana ranks ninth, searching the fourth most for 'What is CBD' and 'Buy CBD' in the US. It is also searching for 'CBD Oil', the sixth most in America, with a total search score of 83.

Oregon is the tenth state most interested in using CBD, with a total search score of 88. The state has the highest number of searches for both 'Cannabidiol' and 'CBD' in the US above any other state.

The state least interested in using CBD is Massachusetts, which has the lowest total search score in America. Utah follows closely behind as the second-least interested state in CBD, with Illinois, Oklahoma and Nebraska following suit.

An expert from Nature and Bloom commented:

"Interest in CBD has increased drastically in the past decade by 197% just in the US alone. It has increased its popularity within industries such as pharmaceuticals and skincare with many finding numerous benefits to using CBD products.

This study provides a fascinating insight into which states in America are most interested in using CBD and want to expand their knowledge on it."

Methodology: Search volumes taken from Google Trends for each states population revealing which states have the highest and lowest number of searches for ' CBD shop near me', 'CBD Oil', 'Cannabidiol', 'CBD', 'Medical marijuana', 'What is CBD?' and 'Buy CBD' combined.

Credit to: Journo Research

