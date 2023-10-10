Climbing A Wall Of Worry

(MENAFN- Investor Ideas) S&P 500 decisively closed the bearish gap I told you about Sunday, in spite of a very lackluster European session. The US open though offered merely one good correction - too swift to take advantage of in swing trading, but fine enough to add to our +33 ES pts intraday gains delivered for you (our = me and Ellin - finest public statement coming, and my Join page already features new descriptions of mine and our services).

The gold and oil expectations turned out reasonably well too - the late day gold upswing is being duly dialed back today, with oil being the one where I look for more resiliency than in gold or the much more challenged copper.

More real assets commentary including deep stock market one is presented in the chart section, and today I'm opening individual stocks analytical part so as to invite more feedback. Thank you for the interest and warm reception of yesterday's tech and NFLX segment .

Sectors and Stocks

Both ISINs of Alphabet are well positioned here, and I like META still too. Lower volume isn't an issue - relative resilience within the Magnificent 7 is promising. Support and direction expectations are given in the chart description.

Palantir is leaving the long sideways consolidation, and the upside is greater here than downside - both in terms of nearest days and nearest weeks. Precision targets with reasoning I gave in the caption - the volume is especially convincing.

Gold, Silver and Miners

Gold and silver are to see some selling pressure today on no greater and faster war escalation - for now, still benefiting from the retreat in yields I talked as well Sunday would happen. What's new though, is dovish Fed remarks, which move the daily gold target some $5 higher, to the $1,865 - $1,870 range.

