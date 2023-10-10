(MENAFN- Investor Ideas) Barry Dawes of Martin Place Securities shares a quick update on the current state of gold.
Gold higher Gold Index higher Gold stocks vs AU$ Gold ready to break 16 year downtrend
ASX Gold Stocks
Technically magnificent!
Backtest on downtrend line Flag formation set Huge volume Probable Right Hand Shoulder
Lots of green today.
And more to come throughout the week.
About to break much higher vs. AU$gold
16-year downtrend - about to be broken.
Head the markets.
