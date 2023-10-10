(MENAFN- Investor Ideas) Barry Dawes of Martin Place Securities shares a quick update on the current state of gold.



Gold higher

Gold Index higher Gold stocks vs AU$ Gold ready to break 16 year downtrend

ASX Gold Stocks

Technically magnificent!



Backtest on downtrend line

Flag formation set

Huge volume Probable Right Hand Shoulder

Lots of green today.

And more to come throughout the week.

About to break much higher vs. AU$gold

16-year downtrend - about to be broken.

Head the markets.