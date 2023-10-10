Qatar Welcomes Somali Government's Efforts To Establish Peace And Stability

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Geneva: The State of Qatar welcomed the efforts made by the Somali government to achieve peace, stability, countering terrorism, improving humanitarian, economic, and social conditions, and addressing numerous challenges, including drought, floods, food security, and climate change.

This came in a statement by the State of Qatar, delivered by the Third Secretary at the Office of the Minister of State for International Cooperation Sheikh Jassim bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, during the interactive dialogue with the independent expert on the situation of human rights in Somalia, as part of the 54th session of the Human Rights Council in Geneva.

The statement commended the legal and policy frameworks established by the Somali government to combat climate change, mitigate its impact, and prevent its negative effects on human rights. It also encouraged the Somali government to continue discussions to enhance national reconciliation.

The statement noted that the State of Qatar has been keen on providing various forms of support to Somalia to help them maintain the recent gains in several areas. In June of last year, Doha hosted the third Meeting of the Quint Group on Somalia, where the current situation in Somalia was discussed, along with ways to enhance joint coordination and achieve stability in the country.

The statement also reaffirmed the State of Qatar's continued support for the Somali people and called on the international community to increase humanitarian and and developmental support as well as technical assistance to strengthen the capacity-building of the Federal Republic of Somalia regarding human rights and the implementation of its national and international commitments in line with its priorities.