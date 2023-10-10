GBP/JPY Forecast: Hovers Near Key EMA Amid Global Uncertaint

(MENAFN- Daily Forex)



In Monday's trading session, the British pound displayed limited movement, holding just below the critical 50-Day Exponential Moving Average. The 50-Day EMA serves as a significant technical indicator closely monitored by many market participants, explaining the market's current cautious stance.

Beneath the surface, the ¥180 level emerges as a pivotal support level, adding intrigue to how this situation will unfold. The dynamics at play in this market are multifaceted, with factors both domestic and international influencing its direction.

One crucial factor influencing the pound's performance is the monetary policy of the Bank of Japan, which has maintained exceptionally low-interest rates. This policy stance has implications for the currency market, as it makes the yen less attractive for carry trades. Consequently, the British pound has found support from traders seeking higher-yielding currencies. However, this is only one reason to get along here. I think it is more of a“let's not be short” market.

However, it's essential to acknowledge that the United Kingdom faces its own set of challenges. In the event of a European Union recession, it's highly likely that the UK would also experience economic headwinds. This correlation has led to a period of underperformance for the British pound. Despite the Bank of Japan's commitment to keeping interest rates low, there remains a level of apprehension surrounding the pound Risk Management is Required

While there's an inclination to consider yen-related currency pairs during market dips, the British pound's lackluster momentum may affect its performance relative to other currencies. A decisive break above the previous week's highs could see the market aiming for the ¥185 level, a prominent resistance point tested recently.

In the midst of global economic uncertainties, heightened volatility characterizes many markets, including this currency pair. Managing position size becomes crucial under such conditions to mitigate the potential for substantial losses. While a bullish sentiment persists, it remains relatively modest, with expectations leaning more toward consolidation in the coming weeks.

Ultimately, the British pound's recent price action reflects the delicate balance between domestic issues in the UK and international factors like the Bank of Japan's monetary policy. The market's position below the 50-day EMA adds a layer of intrigue to its near-term outlook. Amidst the prevailing global uncertainty, traders should exercise caution, maintain proper risk management practices, and closely monitor developments that could impact the pound-yen exchange rate.

