Crude Oil Forecast: Middle Eastern Conflict Ignites Surge

(MENAFN- Daily Forex) In a sudden turn of events, crude oil markets have witnessed a significant upward gap following news of an invasion in Israel, setting the stage for another Middle Eastern conflict.

The West Texas Intermediate Crude Oil market commenced the trading week with a substantial upward gap, reflecting the panic that has gripped the oil market. Recent market volatility had led to substantial selloffs, primarily driven by concerns surrounding global events. However, history has shown that any escalations in the Middle East tend to trigger substantial rallies in oil prices.

This ongoing turbulence in the region is likely to keep the oil market noisy and unpredictable. It's crucial to understand that the current dynamics point toward high demand against a backdrop of relatively limited supply. In this scenario, the short-term outlook suggests that there are more upward pressures than downward risks.

A move towards the $90 per barrel level is entirely plausible in the near future. The gap below is expected to provide substantial support, and recent price action indicates that we may have found a short-term bottom, particularly as we bounced off the 200-Day Exponential Moving Average (EMA).

The Brent markets have mirrored the WTI Crude Oil's trajectory, opening the trading session with a significant upward gap. This development hints at the potential to challenge the $90 per barrel mark. A successful breakthrough could pave the way for a rally towards $95, a level that previously acted as formidable resistance Careful

Nevertheless, it's worth noting that the $95 level may pose a challenge to buyers, potentially causing some obstacles along the way. On the downside, the 200-Day EMA , which served as a bounce point, is likely to continue offering strong support.

In retrospect, the recent market sell-off had pushed prices into oversold territory. The Middle East conflict now serves as an additional catalyst propelling the market higher. While there is a possibility of a downside move to $82.50, it appears unlikely at the moment. The prevailing sentiment seems to favor a "buy on the dips" strategy, aligning with the market's established trend.

In the end, the sudden escalation in the Middle East has sent shockwaves through the crude oil market, resulting in significant price gaps and upward momentum. As the situation unfolds, it's essential for traders and investors to closely monitor developments and adapt their strategies accordingly. The outlook for crude oil remains subject to geopolitical events, underscoring the need for careful consideration and risk management in this volatile environment.

