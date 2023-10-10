Gold Forecast: Soars On Israel Conflict But Technical Signal

(MENAFN- Daily Forex)



Gold markets experienced a significant gap at the beginning of Monday's trading session following the weekend's invasion of Israel by Hamas.

With war unfolding in the region, investors sought refuge in safe-haven assets, and gold, known for its long-term safety appeal, came into the spotlight. However, despite the immediate rally, the gold market still grapples with an ongoing downtrend.

The looming technical signal to watch is the potential formation of a "death cross," where the 50-day Exponential Moving Average approaches the 200-day EMA. This crossover is generally viewed as a bearish sign, potentially prompting longer-term traders to take action based on technical indicators. Should this signal manifest, it's plausible that gold could retrace its recent gains and potentially revisit the $1800 level.

The $1800 level is a psychologically significant figure and represents previous support. Consequently, it's an area likely to garner significant attention from traders, including options-related activity. In other words, it is likely that the area will cause some kind of floor.

However, if the rally continues from its current point, the $1900 level above may come into play as a resistance barrier. It's essential to recognize that the overarching sentiment revolves around the question of whether investors can feel secure owning assets other than the US dollar. Interest rates continue to exert considerable influence on market dynamics. Higher interest rates tend to diminish the appeal of gold, as holding paper assets becomes more profitable than storing physical metal, which incurs storage costs Rates Will Remain Important

Given these factors, it's prudent to approach the gold market with caution. The potential for volatility remains high in the coming days, especially amidst the backdrop of the ongoing conflict and the market's response to it. While the recent rally may offer some optimism to gold bulls, the broader trend is still bearish.

At the end of the day, gold's significant rally in response to the Israel-Hamas conflict highlights its enduring status as a safe-haven asset. Nevertheless, technical signals like the "death cross" loom, suggesting that the longer-term trend remains downward. The $1800 level, a key support zone, is in focus, but traders should keep an eye on the potential for resistance at $1900. Ultimately, interest rates will continue to play a pivotal role in shaping gold's future trajectory, making it a market of high interest and caution for investors.

