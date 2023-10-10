WATCH: Sri Lanka Vs Pakistan (Live)

(MENAFN- NewsIn) Oct 10 (NewsIn) – Kusal Mendis was taken to the hospital after the player suffered cramps upon returning from the field after his brilliant knock of 122 runs from 77 balls in the ongoing game vs. Pakistan.

Dushan Hemantha is on the field for Mendis, while Sadeera Samarawickrama has taken over the wicketkeeping duties in the absence of Mendis.

Sri Lanka won the toss and elected to bat first in Hyderabad.

Sri Lanka one change

Maheesh Theekshana – IN

Kasun Rajitha – OUT

Pakistan one change

Abdullah Shafique – IN

Fakhar Zaman – OUT

