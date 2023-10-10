Qualifacts Names New CEO: Healthcare Software Leader Josh Schoeller

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NASHVILLE, Tenn., Oct. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Qualifacts, a leading provider of electronic health record (EHR) platforms for behavioral health, rehabilitative, and human services organizations, backed by Warburg Pincus, today announced that Josh Schoeller has joined Qualifacts as CEO, effective immediately, succeeding interim CEO Scott Phillips.

Qualifacts has experienced significant growth in recent years, rounding out its portfolio of behavioral health EHR solutions with top-rated brands: Credible, CareLogic, InSync, and OnCall. With no plans of slowing momentum, the organization needed a long-term CEO with a strong background in technology and healthcare to continue innovating for its customer base of more than 2,500 agencies. After an extensive search, leaders at Warburg Pincus and Qualifacts are confident that Schoeller is the right person for the job.

“We are thrilled to welcome Josh Schoeller to the Qualifacts team and grateful for the leadership that Scott Phillips has provided during this time of transition,” said Andrew Park, Managing Director of Warburg's investments in Healthcare IT and Services.“Josh is a proven industry executive who brings more than 30 years of technology leadership and a compelling strategic vision for the company. We are excited for him to take the reins and lead this highly talented team as Qualifacts continues to innovate and bring best-of-breed software solutions to the behavioral health space,” said Park.

Schoeller is joining Qualifacts from RELX, where he most recently served as President of Clinical Solutions for Elsevier and CEO of Healthcare at Lexis Nexis Risk Solutions.

“I am honored to serve as the new CEO of Qualifacts. As the leading EHR technology and solutions partner in the behavioral health and human services market, Qualifacts is uniquely positioned to meet the needs of care organizations, helping them improve the lives of the individuals they serve. With a clear strategic roadmap and a leading market position, I'm joining at an exciting inflection point, and I will work closely with the team to further accelerate innovation and growth,” said Schoeller.

ABOUT QUALIFACTS

Qualifacts is a leading provider of behavioral health software and SaaS solutions for clinical productivity, compliance and state reporting, billing, and business intelligence. Its mission is to be an innovative and trusted technology and end-to-end solutions partner, enabling exceptional outcomes for its customers and those they serve. Qualifacts' comprehensive portfolio, including the CareLogic®, CredibleTM, and InSync® platforms, spans and serves the entire behavioral health, rehabilitative, and human services market supporting non-profit Certified Community Behavioral Health Clinics (CCBHC) as well as for-profit large enterprise and small business providers. Qualifacts has a loyal customer base, with more than 2,500 customers representing 75,000 providers serving more than 6 million patients. Qualifacts was recognized in the 2022 and 2023 Best in KLAS: Software and Services report as having the top ranked Behavioral Health EHR solutions.

Qualifacts





Tags behavioral health EHR software and services revenue cycle management Related Links