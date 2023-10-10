Introducing Lineage Equity & Advancement Project (L.E.A.P)

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, October 10, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Today the grassroots organization formerly known as NAASD LA announced its renaming to the Lineage Equity & Advancement Project (L.E.A.P). LEAP's tailored vision includes a more strategic focus on achieving lineage based equity through policy, a rededication to our community by providing resources and information, and a relaunching of our podcast "Politics in Black" to serve the needs of our unique heritage.LEAP sets out to change the monolithic view of the Black experience to one of specificity-- focused on the lived experiences of Descendants of U.S. Chattel Slavery, or American Freedmen. Centering the equity and reparations discussions around lineage is a requirement for having the proper conversations regarding the debt that is owed.LEAP will continue to partner with a wide range of organizations and individuals who share the commitment to social justice and the repair of American Freemen to create change through community organizing, public education, and political advocacy for a more just and equitable society.LEAP is committed to informing the public and raising awareness about the ongoing struggles of the Descendant's of U.S. Slaves with outreach focusing on creating dialogue and fostering understanding among a global community. LEAP offers a range of services and programs to uplift and support American Freedmen and their families. The emphasis is on reparations, mental health & overall wellness, political education, advocacy training, and financial assistance. LEAP's goal is to ensure that Descendants have equitable access to the resources they need to advocate for themselves and to thrive.LEAP plans to maintain its focus on local and state reparations advocacy for American Freedmen while expanding reparations efforts nationally in order to increase the demand for reparative justice from the Federal Government.ABOUT LEAP -Lineage Equity & Advancement Project was founded in 2019 as a grassroots organization to forward the agenda of lineage focused reparations for Black American Descendants of American Chattel Slavery.

