Transformational Coach Agnes Chau To Be Featured On Close Up Radio

PHOENIX, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, October 10, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Agnes Chau is a Transformational Life Coach, a PSYCH-K Facilitator, Writer, and Speaker trained in various modalities that help people move forward to a position of strength, empowerment, and resilience -- physically, mentally, and emotionally. As Agnes guides clients, she teaches them to tap into their Divine Intelligence and unite their conscious and subconscious thoughts. The goal is always to live more freely and successfully, and to become the creator of our own happiness.

Agnes has meshed her areas of expertise into two distinct and yet related entities: a for-profit business devoted to coaching and self-development (Agnes Chau, LLC) and a non-profit entity called The Empowered Heart. Interested parties can explore these further by listening to her upcoming shows or visiting their respective websites and

Agnes' last name Chau is pronounced like the Italian word ciao, which is fitting since she helps people say goodbye to negative life patterns (thoughts, behaviors, choices) which have not served them well in the past. It starts with delving deeper into our subconscious mind and learning to identify our Divine Path. As we learn, we move forward with more confidence and awareness, and less stress. As a result, we are empowered to think and act differently, achieve our fullest potential, and even physically fight our demons (with Gracie Jiu-Jitsu training.)

Agnes is going to finish out 2023 with one show a month. She will start off October with a closer look at her journey in Gracie Jiu-Jitsu, a form of self-defense she herself continues to train in, and a discipline that teaches women self- empowerment. Agnes has made this discipline readily available to women in a philanthropic manner, sponsoring schools, students, and the training of several instructors, including police officers.

In November, Agnes is going to focus on her Empowered Heart Circle program for stress relief and to help people align with their Divine Path and connect with their Higher Self. Then in December, a time when we are often frustrated by unmet year-end goals or bustling holiday plans, Agnes is going to share her stress busting advice and recount some personal and professional trainings she has conducted to help people reduce stress and improve their brain health (the brain is another key focus for Agnes, and she is a regular contributor to Brainz Magazine.)

Close Up Radio has had many stirring conversations with Agnes and looks forward to featuring her positive outlook and youthful energy again. She will be sharing speeches and presentation tips that have helped hundreds to transform, smile more often, and succeed in their business endeavors and relationships.

Close Up Radio will feature Agnes Chau in interviews with Doug Llewelyn on October 12th and Dec 14th and also with Jim Masters on November 9th. Each one will be on a Thursday at 5:00pm Eastern

