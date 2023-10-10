First Wind Farm In Vaud Opens After Years Of Resistance

(MENAFN- Swissinfo) More than 100 guests attended a ceremony on the ridge in the Vaud Jura, where six wind turbines now stand.

The second-largest wind turbine in Switzerland after Mont-Crosin in the Bernese Jura (16 wind turbines) will go into operation in November. It will cover the annual electricity consumption of the 6100 households of Sainte-Croix and the local businesses.

The creation of the wind farm, however, was a pincer birth. It took a quarter of a century to bring this project to fruition. The first feasibility study was carried out in 1998.Fierce opposition to the wind turbines soon arose in the region. After a legal marathon, the Federal Court gave the green light for the realization of the project in April 2021. Construction work began six months later.