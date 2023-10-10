First Wind Farm In Vaud Opens After Years Of Resistance

(MENAFN- Swissinfo) More than 100 guests attended a ceremony on the ridge in the Vaud Jura, where six wind turbines now stand.
The second-largest wind turbine in Switzerland after Mont-Crosin in the Bernese Jura (16 wind turbines) will go into operation in November. It will cover the annual electricity consumption of the 6100 households of Sainte-Croix and the local businesses.
The creation of the wind farm, however, was a pincer birth. It took a quarter of a century to bring this project to fruition. The first feasibility study was carried out in 1998.
Fierce opposition to the wind turbines soon arose in the region. After a legal marathon, the Federal Court gave the green light for the realization of the project in April 2021. Construction work began six months later.
MENAFN10102023000210011054ID1107221151
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.