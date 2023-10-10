SWISS Conducts Special Flight Out Of Tel Aviv, Plans Another

(MENAFN- Swissinfo) The plane has 215 seats, the Swiss Lufthansa subsidiary announced.. The plane is scheduled to take off from Zurich at 11:55 a.m. The return flight from Tel Aviv is scheduled for 9:25 p.m.
The first special flight took place on Tuesday. Demand was high and the seats were fully booked within a short period of time, according ot the airline.
SWISS said the flight is intended for Swiss citizens.“This flight can also only be booked via a special hotline, which was communicated by the Federal Department of Foreign Affairs to the Swiss abroad and Swiss travelers in Israel,” the airline said.
* Article was corrected to revise flight times as per SWISS statement
