Brazil’S Fertilizer Imports Down 5.1%

São Paulo – Fertilizer imports to Brazil fell by 5.1% year to date through July compared to the same period in 2022, with 20.35 million tonnes entering the national market. Data was made public by the Brazilian National Association for the Diffusion of Fertilizers (ANDA), jointly with the sector's general performance in the period.

In July, Brazil's purchases of fertilizers from abroad declined even further than last year's same month. They decreased by 13.8% to 3.64 million tonnes.

ANDA also said at the Port of Paranaguá, the country's main gateway for fertilizers, there was a 21.2% drop in fertilizer arrivals from January to July, with 5 million tonnes received. Pictured above, fertilizer cargo unloaded at the Port of Paranaguá.

Still, general fertilizer deliveries to Brazil grew 6.2% in the first seven months of the year, with 23 million tonnes. July saw a 25.4% increase, with 4.47 million tonnes.

The state of Mato Grosso received the most significant volume year to date through July, with 24.7% of the total, 5.7 million tonnes, followed by Paraná, Goiás, Rio Grande do Sul, São Paulo, and Minas Gerais.

