M5 Million Blown On Water Tanks

THE National Covid-19 Secretariat (NACOSEC) blew a staggering M5 million on 10 000-litre water tanks for schools to fight the pandemic.

The stunning disclosure was revealed on Monday as parliament's Public Accounts Committee (PAC) grilled a procurement officer at the NACOSEC, Lilare Qhobela.

The Auditor General's 2020 report shows that the money was spent on cleaning the Prime Minister's Office, which enraged the PAC members.

The PAC members were however stunned when Qhobela told them that they had in fact used the money to buy sanitary tanks.

The PAC chairperson, 'Machabana Lemphane-Letsie, had asked Qhobela to shed some light on what kind of cleaning was required that cost over M5 million.

She said it was surprising that the Auditor General had written that the money was spent on cleaning the Prime Minister's office.

“Was it right that 'Mathabo Trading Pty was paid M5 million for cleaning?” Lemphane-Letsie asked.

“Is it a cleaning service company?” she asked.

Lemphane-Letsie put it to Qhobela that“all the funds were supposed to have been directed to combating Covid-19”.

“Were the cleaning services part of fighting the pandemic?”

Lemphane-Letsie added that they were not even sure if 'Mathabo Trading is a cleaning services company.

Qhobela dropped a bombshell saying 'Mathabo Trading is not a cleaning service company, but a hardware company.

He said there was a requisition to them from the Ministry of Education to buy 10 000-litre tanks for primary schools.

“It was done to keep hygiene at the schools as students had to wash hands regularly,” Qhobela said.

He said they engaged 'Mathabo Trading to supply the tanks.

Lemphane-Letsie interrupted him, asking how the tendering was done.

“We want all the documents since now you are talking about tanks and not cleaning services (as indicated in) the Auditor General's report,” she said.

Qhobela responded that it was done through selective tendering.

“We asked all the districts and regions to submit the names of hardware shops in the areas and we did selective tendering,” he said.

He added that they do not have payment vouchers as they were seized by the Directorate on Corruption and Economic Offences (DCEO), which is probing corruption in the NACOSEC and its predecessor, the National Emergency Command Centre (NECC).

He also said 'Mathabo Trading was the cheapest company among the others.

He said 'Mathabo Trading was just one of the companies that they used to supply the tanks,“although it was the only one supplying most of the schools”.

A PAC member, Mootsi Lehata, asked Qhobela if they only used hardware shops or other companies to which he responded that he did not want to comment on something that he was not sure about.

“Let me sort out some things, I will answer it later,” Qhobela said rebuked Qhobela, saying he was the one who told the committee that the companies were hardware suppliers but all of a sudden he said he was not sure.

“Now you tell us that you are not sure, what is that?” she said.

Montoeli Masoetsa, another member, asked Qhobela how many schools were supplied with tanks, but Qhobela did not have answers.

“I will provide the answers later,” Qhobela said.

The PAC had to adjourn after hearing that the chief accounting officer for Cabinet, Mpeo Matlanyane, had resigned.

Nkheli Liphoto