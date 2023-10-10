(MENAFN- KNN India) UP's ODOP Items Replacing Chinese Goods For Festive Gifting: CM Yogi Adityanath

Lucknow, Oct 10 (KNN) The One District One Product (ODOP) items from Uttar Pradesh are now replacing Chinese goods as popular gifting options during festivals and special events, chief minister Yogi Adityanath said on Monday.







Speaking at the 45th edition of the four-day International Carpet Fair, the chief minister said,“the artisans and craftspeople of our state are our greatest assets. The One District, One Product scheme and Vishwakarma Shram Samman Yojana have played a pivotal role in boosting Uttar Pradesh's exports, witnessing a 250-fold increase in just four years.”

During his address, CM Adityanath

pointed out that the carpet industry's total exports amount to about Rs 17,000 crore, with a substantial 60 per cent coming from three districts of Bhadohi, Mirzapur, and Varanasi.

“This fair is a campaign to highlight PM Modi's Make in India and Vocal for Local and Local for Global vision,” he said.

Adityanath further added that with the government's intervention, these artisans have successfully showcased their talent on the global stage, as is evident from the participation of over 450 buyers from 68 countries in the fair.

At the fair, two women weavers Madhuri Devi and Mahajabeen were honoured by the chief minister for their tremendous contribution to the industry.

Under the Prime Minister's Employment Generation Programme and the Chief Minister Youth Self-Employment Scheme, two beneficiaries received Rs 10 lakh each.

(KNN Bureau)