Two-Day Defence Tech Expo Begins In Guwahati Today

Guwahati, Oct 10 (KNN) Northeast's first-ever defence tech expo begins in Guwahati on October 10, 2023.

Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma inaugurated the two-day exposition at the Maniram Dewan Trade Centre.

East Tech 2023 – is an initiative taken by the Eastern Army Command in association with the commerce and industries department of the Assam government to create awareness of contemporary technologies and hardware solutions available with Indian defence manufactures under 'Raksha Atmanirbharat' to meet ever evolving operational dynamics in Eastern Command with indigenous, innovative and future technologies.







The two-day event will witness participation from over 200 indigenous manufacturers, startups and MSMEs. They will be displaying cutting-edge weapons, vehicles and tech solutions ranging from assault rifles to military drones.

The exhibition aims to promote and provide a platform to various start-ups and major players of the defence industries hailing from Assam and other Northeastern states to showcase their latest innovation in the defence sector.

Further, the event is expected to enable greater engagement with the Indian private sector, research and development organizations, including participation of IITs and academia. A seminar on niche technologies and a medical symposium will also be a part of the event

