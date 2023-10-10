(MENAFN- Robotics & Automation News) May Mobility advances toward rider-only operations with latest software update

May Mobility , a developer of autonomous vehicle technology, has released its newest software, which provides“major performance improvements” to a wide range of vehicle functions and rider experience elements and will enable rides to be“twice as comfortable”, according to the company.

This latest update is the foundation of the company's soon-to-be-released fully driverless software and signals May Mobility's shift to a focus on rider-only operations.

These updates enhance overall rider comfort, trip efficiency and safety, and mark May Mobility's continued commitment to achieving the most comfortable AV ride.

Riders can experience May Mobility's service across the country in Ann Arbor, MI, Arlington, TX, Grand Rapids, MN and Sun City, AZ, with other deployments planned for the end of 2023 and early 2024.

Edwin Olson, CEO and co-founder of May Mobility, says:“We continue to make huge strides in the advancement of our technology, and this release is the next step on our path toward rider-only service.

“These advancements further our commitment to providing a commercially viable service that is best situated to serve the communities where we operate.”

This release includes improvements to all of the systems that make up May Mobility's proprietary Multi-Policy Decision Making (MPDM) system. Upgrades include:



2x improvement in metrics related to rider comfort, including more human-like interactions that enhance the company's already smooth drive quality

Increased trip efficiency with the use of arterial roads

Robust tele-assist capabilities that ensure the vehicle can check in with a human in complex situations

Improved, faster routing due to new capabilities, such as enhanced unprotected turns

Improved tracking of moving objects at longer distances Increased smoothness and consistency of rides through crowded environments

May Mobility previously announced plans to launch its first driverless service by the end of 2023, and these improvements ensure on-time delivery.

Statistics measuring the percentage of improvement are based on internal benchmarks and metrics.