Investornewsbreaks - Senestech Inc. (NASDAQ: SNES) To Present At Upcoming Lytham Partners Investor Conference

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) SenesTech (NASDAQ: SNES) , animal pest fertility control experts and inventors of the only EPA-registered contraceptive for male and female rats, will be participating in this month's Lytham Partners Fall 2023 Investor Conference; the conference is slated for Oct. 17, 2023. According to the announcement, SenesTech CEO Joel Fruendt

and CFO Tom Chesterman will present during the elite event. Their presentation is scheduled to begin at 7 a.m. ET. In addition, the two company officials will be available to host one-on-one meetings with investors.

To view the presentation, visit

To view the full press release, visit

About SenesTech Inc.

SenesTech is committed to being“the pest-control difference” for the 21st century. The company's passion is to create a healthy environment by virtually eliminating rodent pest populations. The company keeps an inescapable truth in mind: two rats and their descendants can be responsible for the birth of up to 15,000 pups after a year. SenesTech invented ContraPest, the only U.S. EPA-registered contraceptive for male and female rats. ContraPest fits seamlessly into all integrated pest-management programs, greatly improving the overall goal of effective rat management. The company strives for clean cities, efficient businesses and happy households - with a product that was designed to be effective and sustainable without killing rats. For more information about the company, please visit .

NOTE TO INVESTORS:

The latest news and updates relating to SNES are available in the company's newsroom at

