Investornewsbreaks Amesite Inc. (NASDAQ: AMST), Michigan Works! Southeast Announce 12 Industry 4.0 Courses

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Amesite (NASDAQ: AMST) , a leading artificial intelligence software company, is expanding its partnership with Michigan Works! Southeast (“MWSE”). According to the announcement, the partnership will result in the launch of 12 new courses this year. The courses will provide training on artificial intelligence technologies and their applications in the modern workplace. These courses will be found on MWSE's proprietary Learning Community Environment(R)

, which is powered by Amesite. Amesite noted that the new courses provide a deep dive into the transformative wave of Industry 4.0 and include modules focused on an array of pertinent topics, including the underpinnings of internet technology, challenges posed by AI in job retention and the innovative use of ChatGPT.

There are even modules that teach students how to write compelling resumes, cover letters and follow-up emails as well as interview strategies and how to optimize their online job search. Noting the increase of“new-collar” jobs, an MWSE official observed that the goal of the stronger partnership is to equip community members with the requisite skills for those roles and prepare them for the evolving job landscape of Industry 4.0.“Workforce development agencies have a significant opportunity to leverage modern tools to assist individuals in their growth and readiness for the job market, and we are excited to be able to provide critical skills to a multi-billion-dollar market and expect these offerings to be in high demand,” said Amesite founder & CEO Dr. Ann Marie Sastry in the press release.“At Amesite, we've focused on creating solutions that easily integrate into existing systems. Our partnership with Microsoft enables us to deploy these tools swiftly, often within a 24-hour window.

To view the full press release, visit



About Amesite Inc.

Amesite delivers its scalable, customizable, white-labeled online learning platform to universities, businesses, museums and government agencies, enabling them to deliver outstanding digital learning. Amesite provides a single system that combines eCommerce, instruction, engagement, analytics and administration using best-in-class infrastructure to serve multibillion-dollar online learning markets. For more information about the company, please visit

.

