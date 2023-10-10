Iran To Help Improve Afghan Mining Experts' Capacity

(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News) KABUL (Pajhwok): Iran is ready to help improve the capacity of Afghan mining experts and provide necessary equipment, the country's ambassador said on Tuesday.

The Ministry of Mines and Petroleum wrote on its X page that acting Mines and Petroleum Minister Shahabuddin Dilawar met Iranian Ambassador Ahmad Hassan Kazmi Qomi and senior government officials and investors from Iran's northeastern Razavi Khorasan province.

Dilawar said Afghanistan and Iran were two neighboring and brotherly countries and enjoyed historic relations and religious, cultural and linguistic commonalities.

He said complete security in Afghanistan provided a suitable ground for investment in the country, especially in the mining sector and asked Iranian investors to take advantage of the available opportunities.

Qomi also said that Afghanistan was an Islamic country sharing a lot in common with Iran. He said Iran would keep strong relations with Afghanistan.

Qami assured Iran would provide necessary equipment and training to Afghan experts in the mining sector.

ma

