Smart IP Unveils AI-Assisted Telephone Call Translation Service With Over 100 Language Support

(MENAFN- PR Urgent) Smart IP is a wholly owned independent Canadian operation established in Toronto, Canada as one of the first interconnects in Canada. Smart IP is a leader in providing the most comprehensive range of services over a diverse product portfolio.

Brampton, Ontario – October 10, 2023 -- Smart IP Inc.“Smart IP” a leading provider in the telecommunications space in Canada, announces a new telephony based simultaneous translation system facilitating conversations between live users in more than 100 languages, with accuracy up to 94%.Jose Fernandez, President of Smart IP, said“Canada is one of the most cosmopolitan countries of the world. More than 4.6 million Canadians are not English speaking at home.”Jeff Stevens, Director of Marketing continued“This is a game changer. Global Language Assist resolves the problem of schools unable to discuss student issues with parents, resolves communication challenges at retail point of sale by reducing the stress sales staff experience and the embarrassment customers feel. Global Language Assist enables instant communications in important settings such as Emergency Wards, Clinics and other medical facilities. Real-time interaction between client/customer and staff becomes a reality when the language barrier is removed.”He continued,“An adapted version of the application is available for Contact Centers to provide instant translation services, enabling telephone conversations which were all but impossible before.”Global Language Assist is adaptable for future multi-lingual applications like surveys, Pay-by-phone services and Self Service telephone applications.About Smart IP Inc: Smart IP is a wholly owned independent Canadian operation established in Toronto, Canada as one of the first interconnects in Canada. Smart IP is a leader in providing the most comprehensive range of services over a diverse product portfolio. Smart IP brings over 50 years of experience in deploying and supporting telecommunication technologies and applications in complex, multi-site enterprise environments.We understand that our customers are not in the telecommunications business, nor do they wish to be. We intensely focus on delivering personalized care through the design, deployment and ongoing support stages of our technology and application solutions. Our objective is to deliver the care required so clients can focus on their core business.For more information: Smart IP Inc., 66 Nuggett Court, Brampton, Ontario L6T 5A9Jeff Stevens, Director of Global Marketing, jeffssmartip 905 759 2651Ivan Cohen, Senior Account Executive, icohensmartip 905 759 2657- 30 -