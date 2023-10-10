6.0-Magnitude Quake Hits 57 Km WSW Of Abra Pampa, Argentina

(MENAFN- Famagusta Gazette) An earthquake with a magnitude of 6.0 jolted 57 km WSW of Abra Pampa, Argentina at 1001 GMT on Tuesday, the U.S. Geological Survey said.

The epicenter, with a depth of 247.3 km, was initially determined to be at 22.88 degrees south latitude and 66.22 degrees west longitude.

Famagusta Gazette





