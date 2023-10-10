BREAKING: Egypt Warns Gazans Of Imminent Israeli Attack On Crossing Point


(MENAFN- Famagusta Gazette) Egypt has warned Gazans of imminent Israeli attacks on the only crossing point between the north African country and the Palestinian enclave and urged them to evacuate from the area, the Gaza-based Interior Ministry said on Tuesday.

