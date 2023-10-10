Israel Bombs S. Lebanon After Suspected Infiltration Attempt

(MENAFN- Famagusta Gazette) Israeli forces on Tuesday bombed with artillery shells the outskirts of Blida and Mays al-Jabal in southern Lebanon after a suspected attempt to infiltrate the Shebaa Farms, a disputed strip of land at the intersection of the Lebanese-Syrian border and the Israeli-annexed Golan Heights, Lebanon's National News Agency reported.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said it had received a report regarding a suspected aerial infiltration in the area of the Golan Heights and northern Israel and ordered Israelis to remain in bomb shelters until further notice, the Times of Israel quoted an IDF statement as saying.

The tension on the Lebanese-Israeli border escalated after Hezbollah, a Lebanon-based armed group, fired dozens of missiles toward Israel on Sunday morning in support of the“Operation Al-Aqsa Flood” launched by the Islamist Palestinian group Hamas on Saturday morning, prompting heavy artillery from Israel in retaliation.

The situation escalated again on Monday after members of Al-Quds Brigades, the military wing of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad movement (PIJ), infiltrated northern Israel from Lebanon and clashed with Israeli forces, prompting the Israelis to hit several areas in southern Lebanon, killing three Hezbollah members.

In return, Hezbollah attacked on Monday evening the Israeli Pranit and Avivim barracks in northern Israel with guided missiles and mortar shells. ■

Famagusta Gazette





Author