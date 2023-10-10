Homes Sweet Homes: Scented Candle Collection By MFK

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) “Homes have a soul and a story. They are the theater of our daily life, the testimony of an art of living, and a catalyst of emotions. They have always nourished my olfactory memory: my childhood home, my grandparents' apartment, my cousins' country house, the family holiday residence, my Parisian apartment... I translated these intimate places into scents and colours, into a collection of new fragrances to which I associated the word "home", so dear to my heart,” says Francis Kurkdjian whilst talking about the new collection.

Es Cap – new launch

At the heart of this arid vegetation sits a refurbished barn where the minimal meets the essential. Es Cap is the elegance of simplicity, the luxury of silence and of an horizon that goes as far as the eye can see. It is red soil, burning white-hot from the summer sun, and radiant blue sky. It is the fragrance of a fig tree, whose voice is carried by a warm wind whipping against the breathtaking cliffs south of Formentera.

Notes: fig leaves, cedarwood, dry wood accord

Scented candle - 280g

Rue des Groseillers

Rue des Groseilliers is the street where Francis grew up about twelve miles from Paris. His family home was bordered by a small vegetable garden where every summer bright red berries delighted them with their sweet savours. Today these flavors unfold in this scented candle that conveys the essence of his childhood memories.

Notes: currant, raspberry, cassis berry

Scented candle – 280 g

Anouche

This sweet word rekindles the pleasures of the small apartment where he lived for a few years with his maternal grandparents, not far from the Château de Vincennes, just outside Paris. Anouche captures the unforgettable memory of rose petal and plum jam, one of his grandmother's secret recipes. A candle with a smooth and flowery sweetness, lightly honeyed and spicy, sustained by a burst of quince.

Notes: quince, rose, plum

Scented candle – 280 g

La Trouverie

A farmstead located deep in the French countryside of Le Perche, La Trouverie was the stage for his carefree escapades, games of hide-and-seek, building wood cabins and chasing butterflies. This candle awakens his childhood memories through a sweet aroma of fresh straw that tickles the nose, mingling with lavender and flirting with rosemary and thyme.

Notes: thyme, lavender, rosemary

Scented candle – 280 g

Les Tamaris

Les Tamaris is his little corner of paradise on the Atlantic coast, between Bordeaux and La Rochelle. It's a family home in the heart of nature, where the only sounds are the chirping of crickets and the crackling of parasol pines. Like a summer breeze, Les Tamaris carries the scent of the everlastings and acacias that grow along the footpaths leading down to the sea.

Notes: immortelle flower, parasol pine, acacia

Scented candle – 280 g

Au 17

Franics love Paris, its magic and free-spirited vibe. Au 17 is his nest in the City of Light. Its cozy, eclectic atmosphere witnesses intimate dinners, lively soirées and tender morning-after's. They unfold in the warm glow of this candle that evokes the mingled aromas of an open fire and Japanese incense.

Notes: ambery accord, incense, wood fire

Scented candle – 280 g



