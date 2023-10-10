Public Parking Lot In Old Al Ghanim Area Inaugurated

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The Ministry of Municipality and Mowasalat (Karwa) Tuesday inaugurated the new public parking lot in the Old Al Ghanim (Old Gold Souq) Area. The facility, according to a statement from Karwa, is implemented on the land of its Old Al Ghanim bus station as part of the public parking management project in Qatar.

Mansour Ajran al-Buainain, director of Doha Municipality, said the opening of the new parking lot comes in accordance with Law No. 13/2021 on regulating parking, which aims to contribute to improving the quality of life in cities and residential neighbourhoods in accordance with Qatar National Vision 2030.

Ahmed Abdul Rahman al-Muftah, Mowasalat (Karwa) chief administrative officer, said:“We are constantly striving to develop and improve our services to facilitate traffic flow and meet the public's requirements in the vital parts of the State. We are proud of our collaboration with the Ministry of Municipality and all relevant authorities in establishing this project and delivering exceptional service to the public and the local community."

The conversion of the Old Al Ghanim bus station into public parking lot comes due to the growing demand for parking facilities in the Doha Central Gold Souq area. The new parking lot was established in collaboration with the Ministry of Municipality and Computer Station Company, which specialises in state-of-the-art parking management system. Short and long-term parking offers will help to stimulate business in this important area of the city.

