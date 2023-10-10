Family Zone Comes Alive At Expo 2023 Doha

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Impressive cultural programmes, colourful processions, mind-blowing stage shows and exclusive games for kids are among the highlights of the Family Zone at Expo 2023 Doha at Al Bidda Park.

The Family Zone features daily variety entertainment from 3pm to 10pm daily at the mega event which runs until March 28, 2024. The Expo House in the area hosts eco workshops with spot registration throughout October with edutainment programmes for children, with special emphasis on caring for Planet Earth.

Also, the area has the Green Playground where children under-six crowd can combine play and nature, and enjoy the environment, while the 7 - 15 age group can show off their athletic moves with golf, football, foosball, and more. Spot registration is available.

The Seed of Hope Show at the Family Amphitheater, which runs until October 31, features a children's play, where the hero discovers the last surviving plant seed, which is the promise of a better environment.

The Digital Challenge Park at Family Zone connects children above 12 with the four themes of the Expo. Participation is allowed through online registration at the official website.

With a capacity to host up to 2,000 spectators, the open-air Family Amphitheatre is the venue for a variety of edutainment shows and activities.

