Bayer Fund Awards $7.4 Million To Nonprofit Organizations Throughout The United States In First Half Of 2023

(MENAFN- 3BL) WHIPPANY, N.J., October 10, 2023 /3BL/ - Bayer Fund, a philanthropic arm of Bayer in the U.S., is excited to announce that it has provided a total of $7 in grant funding, spread across 1,800 extraordinary organizations during the first half of 2023. This latest round of grants raised Bayer Fund's total giving to over $95 million since 2017 to nonprofit organizations across the U.S.

Each Bayer Fund grant awarded goes toward stellar programs that are tackling some of the country's most pressing challenges – combatting malnutrition, enhancing STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Math) education in schools and providing support services for patients and families managing cardiovascular disease and cancer.

Three organizations that are being recognized for their philanthropic grant work from Bayer Fund are Alameda County Food Bank (Food & Nutrition), Sustainable New Jersey (STEM Education), and the America Cancer Society (Health & Wellness).

Food & Nutrition

Food insecurity and proper access to nutritious food continues to be at the center of Bayer Fund's giving priorities. Funding for food and nutrition is given to organizations that use high impact programs/projects with comprehensive, sustainable approaches geared at improving access to food for children and families in under-served communities.

Alameda County Food Bank in California/CA received a grant of $125,000 in contribution to their commitment to alleviate hunger by creating a healthy, prosperous, and just community. For the past 35 years, the Alameda County Food Bank has been distributing millions of meals every year, including distributing enough food to serve 60,000 people a day.

“Bayer Fund understands the profound need where one in four people experience some level of food insecurity,” said Regi Young, Executive Director of Alameda County Community Food Bank.“Bayer Fund has been an important partner of ours for many years, helping grow our partner network and fueling critical programs. The funding from this new grant will help grow our distribution of farm-fresh fruits and vegetables and shore up vital food pantry programs on local colleges campuses-both of which are cornerstones of our efforts to meet community need. We're extremely grateful to Bayer Fund for their partnership and dedication to our mission.”

STEM Education

STEM Education is also at the center of Bayer Fund's giving priorities. Science, technology, engineering and mathematics are key drivers to future opportunity, and it is critical students have quality access to programs in these fields. Organizations awarded provide high quality in-school, technical and academic programs that empower students and teachers.

Sustainable Jersey, a New Jersey non-profit organization that provides best practice solutions and guidance to municipalities and schools to advance local sustainability projects, was awarded $50,000 towards its Sustainable Jersey for Schools program mission of empowering NJ communities to build a better world for future generations. New Jersey was the first state to include K-12 climate change education across content areas in its 2020 Student Learning Standards.

“Thanks to the generous support from Bayer Fund, Sustainable Jersey can continue to equip educators with the tools they need to incorporate climate change education across New Jersey's K-12 learning standards and prepare their students to address the challenges that lie ahead,” said Randall Solomon, Executive Director of Sustainable Jersey.“Currently, 66% of New Jersey school districts and 1,135 schools are participating in our program. This grant will help further our mission to empower New Jersey communities to build a better world for future generations.”

Health & Wellness

Bayer Fund's Health and Wellness giving priority focuses on directing funding to organizations dedicated to educating and providing support services to patients, caregivers, and at-risk populations. American Cancer Society was presented with a $175,000 grant which will be put towards their Hope Lodge Network program. Hope Lodge communities offer free places to stay for patients and their caregivers for when treatment takes them away from home. Creating a home-away-from-home environment where guests can unwind, connect with others, and learn more about their treatment.

“The American Cancer Society and Bayer Fund share a commitment to a relentless pursuit of a world without cancer by helping to remove barriers for cancer patients, through their generous gift of $175,000 for our Hope Lodge network,” said Elizabeth Brow Senior Executive Director, American Cancer Society.“For patients who need to travel far from home to receive treatments, Hope Lodge removes the financial burden of having to pay for lodging and allows patients to stay as long as needed, for free, and focus on what is most important- getting well. We remain grateful to Bayer Fund for their long-standing support of the American Cancer Society and helping to provide not only a home away from home but hope to those who need it most.”

About Bayer Fund

Bayer Fund, a philanthropic arm of Bayer in the U.S., is a nonprofit organization dedicated to strengthening the communities where Bayer customers and employees live and work by providing funding for food and nutrition, education and health and wellness projects. For more information, visit Contact:

