Vivo PMLA Case: ED Arrests Four Including MD Of Lava International After Raids

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "The Enforcement Directorate arrested four individuals linked to Chinese mobile company Vivo under PMLA Act on Tuesday. The accused include the MD of Lava International, a chartered accountant and a Chinese national. The probe agency had conducted a raid on premises linked to the accused on Monday and seized cash amounting to more than ₹10 lakhs.
According to the ED a whopping ₹62,476 crore was \"illegally\" transferred by Vivo to China in order to avoid payment of taxes in India. A money laundering case was registered last year in February and the ED raided
the company and linked people in July 2022. ED claims to have busted a major money laundering racket involving Chinese nationals and multiple Indian companies.
More to come...
