Mint Explainer: How India Is Increasing Its Outreach In Africa

( MENAFN - Live Mint) "The visit of Tanzanian President Samia Suluhu Hassan in October has put India's increased outreach to Africa under the spotlight. From improved trade volumes to co-operation on defence and technology, New Delhi is putting a greater emphasis on the region. Mint breaks down how.

