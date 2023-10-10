Israel-Hamas War: Air India Offers Free Rescheduling, Cancellation For Tel Aviv Flights

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "New Delhi: Air India has offered a one-time waiver on charges for rescheduling or cancellation of confirmed tickets on flights to and from Tel Aviv in view of the escalation of war between Israel and Hamas airline has offered a waiver on tickets issued before 9 October for travel until 31 October airline has suspended its flights to and from Tel Aviv since 7 October. It had further announced suspension until 14 October for the flights to the conflict zone India offers five flights a week from New Delhi to Tel Aviv rising tensions in the region have also forced other major airlines, including airlines such as United Airlines, Delta, Lufthansa, American airlines, Air France, Ryan Air, and Aegean airlines to change their schedule by suspending flight operations completely or by reducing the number of direct flights. It is important to note that the impact of the conflict is also being witnessed at the airport, in view of the escalation of Israel-Hamas war, Indian tour operators have started receiving last-minute rescheduling and cancellation requests from Indian travellers who were expected to visit the conflict zone or the surrounding regions around December. Travellers who plan to visit neighbouring countries such as Jordan are also considering altering their itineraries December quarter witnessed a heavy inflow of tourists to countries such as Israel, Jordan and Egypt due to pleasant weather. According to the October-December 2019 data from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation, 38,573 passengers had travelled between India and Israel instability in the region is also making travellers in Europe rethink their plans but there have not been significant cancellations or postponements for the region as of now, a tour operator executive told Mint.

