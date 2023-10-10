Self-Made Entrepreneurs Tighten Hold Over India's Super-Rich List

( MENAFN - Live Mint) "A record 871 self-made Indian entrepreneurs had a net worth exceeding ₹1,000 crore each as of 31 August 2023, according to an annual list published by Hurun India on Tuesday. These entrepreneurs comprised 66% of the 1,319 such super-rich individuals in the country, up from54% five years ago.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.