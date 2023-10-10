US: San Francisco Police Fatally Shoot Car Driver Who Rammed Into Chinese Consulate

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "In San Francisco on Monday the police

fatally shot a driver who rammed his car

into

into the Chinese consulate. The driver later died at the hospital San Francisco police said that they are unware why the unidentified driver smashed through the front of the consulate consulate is located on a major street across from San Francisco's Japantown neighborhood Chinese Consulate general described the incident as a“violent attack”.A

statement from the Chinese Consulate general has demanded more details about the incident and asked that it be“dealt with seriously in accordance with the law.”“Our embassy severely condemns this violent attack,” the Chinese Consulate said in the statement after receiving a report around 3 pm of a vehicle crashing into the building, the police arrived at the consulate and urged people to avoid the area a news conference, San Francisco police Sgt. Kathryn Winters said that officers entered the building, made contact with the suspect and opened fire. Despite life-saving efforts the suspect died at a hospital were no reports of any injured people inside the building are working and coordinating with investigators from the US State Department and the Chinese Consulate from the scene showed a blue Honda sedan inside the lobby of the consulate's visa office.“We strongly urge the U.S. to launch a swift investigation and take effective measures to ensure the safety of Chinese diplomatic missions and personnel there in accordance with the Vienna Convention on Consular Relations,” said Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin on Tuesday.

In past also the Chinese consulate in San Francisco has been targeted a number of times New Year's Day 2014, a Chinese man set a fire at the main entrance of the consulate building. It charred a section of the outside of the building.(With inputs from agencies)

