What Are Global Firms With Presence In Israel Doing After Hamas Attack

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Global companies have temporarily shut some operations in Israel and have asked employees to work from home following a devastating weekend attack by Palestinian Islamist group Hamas are the steps taken by the companies ranging from airlines to banks:TRAVELSeveral Asian, European and U.S. airlines have suspended direct flights to Tel Aviv Air Lines:The airline said it continues to monitor events in the region and has made the decision to cancel Delta-operated Tel Aviv flights through Oct. 31 Al:The airline said it would run more flights to take reservists back to Israel to help in the largest mobilisation in the country's history Caribbean:The cruise operator said it is adjusting several itineraries in the area and that impacted guests are being notified directly:The cruise liner said it has adjusted its cruise itineraries and is not making calls to Israel at this time MAJORSChevron:The No. 2 U.S. oil and gas producer has been instructed by Israel's energy ministry to shut down the Tamar natural gas field off the country's northern coast, a company spokesperson said on Monday Chase:The Wall Street bank has asked more than 200 employees in Israel to work from home, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters Sachs:The bank's employees at its office in Tel Aviv have been asked to work from home, a spokesperson said of America:The Tel Aviv office will remain closed for the time being, and the bank will continue to closely monitor the local situation in the upcoming days, according to an internal memo, seen by Reuters Stanley:Bloomberg News reported that the bank has an office in Israel and has also told its staff to work from home for the foreseeable future Ports:Indian billionaire Gautam Adani's Adani Ports, operator of the Haifa Port in northern Israel, said the port was operational but added it was closely monitoring the situation and is prepared with a business continuity plan:The global delivery firm has suspended its service in the country:The world's largest maker of chips used for artificial intelligence and computer graphics said it had canceled an AI summit scheduled for Tel Aviv next week. CEO Jensen Huang was scheduled to speak at the conference AND RETAILH&M:The clothing company said its local franchise partner has temporarily closed all stores in Israel SA:\"Our stores will remain temporarily closed and return timeframes will be extended by 30 days from their reopening,\" a message on Zara-owner Inditex's website in Israel showed world's biggest fashion retailer has 84 stores in Israel, all operated under franchise Lilly and Co:The pharamaceutical company said it is closely monitoring the evolving situation in Israel and will take all necessary steps to ensure safety of colleagues in and near the affected areas is also working to ensure all critical operations remain in place to provide an uninterrupted supply of Lilly medicines to patients in the region.

